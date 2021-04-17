Queen Elizabeth makes her first solo statement since Prince Philip’s death ahead of his funeral

Just moments before Prince Philip’s funeral, Queen Elizabeth made her first statement solo. Scroll down to see what she said.

Queen Elizabeth recently made a statement, making her first one since Price Philip’s death. The 94-year-old royal shared her sympathy to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines following the volcanic eruptions that have displaced about 20% of the Caribbean island’s population in what is her first solo statement since the death of Prince Philip. Typically, statements from the royal began with “The Duke of Edinburgh and I.” This is the first statement to not include her late husband, beginning simply with “I.”

“I have been saddened by the destruction and major disruption caused by volcanic eruptions in recent days, and my thoughts are with the many people and families who have been evacuated from their homes, and whose livelihoods have been affected. I send my thanks to the emergency services and all those involved in the relief effort,” she said. “My prayers will remain with the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines at this very difficult time.” She has not yet publicly addressed Prince Philip‘s death, aside from the official announcement.

If you didnt know, The Duke of Edinburgh, who died on April 9 at the age of 99, will be honoured in a funeral ceremony at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England, which can be watched in various ways. It is expected that Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry will all be walking behind the coffin during the ceremony. Duchess Meghan Markle will not be attending as she is heavily pregnant and in LA.

