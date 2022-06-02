Queen Elizabeth makes her traditional balcony appearance during Trooping the Colour event: PHOTOS

Queen Elizabeth II seemed cheerful as she began her Platinum Jubilee festivities on Thursday. The British queen, 96, and other working royal family members stood on Buckingham Palace's balcony for the Trooping the Color procession on the first day of the jubilee, a multi-day celebration celebrating an extraordinary 70 years on the throne.

The Queen donned a light blue attire decorated with pearl and diamante trim by her personal dressmaker and close friend Angela Kelly — the same outfit she wore in her recently published Platinum Jubilee photograph and one of her famous wide-brimmed hats that precisely complemented her dress. The monarch's presence pleased the crowd gathering below, since she had missed numerous key occasions in recent months owing to health concerns and mobility challenges, including the State Opening of Parliament last month, the Maundy Service ahead of Easter, and Remembrance Day in November, as per PEOPLE.

Along with her were senior members of her family, including Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined by their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, much to the delight of the audience. The Cambridge children waved excitedly as planes flew by, with Prince Louis sometimes shielding his ears in response to the loud noise. The four-year-old had numerous precious moments with his great-grandmother.



However, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Prince Andrew were not present on the balcony as they are no longer working members of the family, the Queen already said that they would not be included in the balcony appearance. Interestingly, Meghan and Harry did not appear on the balcony but joined other royal family members in watching the procession from the Major General's Office, which overlooks the Horse Guards Parade.

