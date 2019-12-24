Queen Elizabeth makes huge exception by extending coveted Christmas invite to Princess Beatrice's fiance

In what is considered to be a groundbreaking invitation, the Queen has invited Princess Beatrice's fiance and property tycoon partner, Edoardo 'Edo' Mapelli Mozzi.

Queen Elizabeth seems to be letting her guard down a wee bit as the big Christmas affair for the royal family approaches. Like every year, the royal family members, only who have been invited by the Queen, will gather in Sandringham, Norfolk to celebrate Christmas. As is tradition, they will also walk to Church on the morning of December 25 and greet visitors who turn up every year. While Meghan and Harry are set to miss the Sandringham festivities this year, there's another new person joining the royal family.

In what is considered to be a 'groundbreaking' invitation, the Queen has invited Princess Beatrice's fiance and property tycoon partner, Edoardo 'Edo' Mapelli Mozzi. According to a latest report in The Mirror, Edo has been granted permission by the Queen to spend Christmas Day with the Royal family. It is only the second time that the Queen has allowed a non-royal to attend the event. The last time was back in 2017 when she allowed Meghan Markle to attend Christmas Day with Prince Harry.

The 93-year-old monarch normally only extends the invite to family members, and their wives or husbands. According to the Daily Mail, Edo will be accompanying the family to the morning church service as well. A source at Sandringham told the publication: "Beatrice and Edo arrived last night. It's clear that Her Majesty wants to support her granddaughter, who is getting married at a very difficult time for her family. But everyone feels Beatrice deserves to be happy."

Princess Beatrice and Edo announced their engagement this year in September. The couple, however, have not yet released their wedding date. Beatrice is the daughter of Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth's son, who has been embroiled in a sex scandal involving Jeffery Epstein.

