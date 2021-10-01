Queen Elizabeth makes RARE outing with Prince Charles; Her 3rd appearance since Prince Philip’s demise

Queen Elizabeth recently stepped out for an important event along with her son Prince Charles, and the duo planted several trees together! The monarch made a rare appearance since her husband--Prince Phillip’s passing in April and attended a special planting to mark the start of planting season in the UK. The 95-year-old laid down new roots for several plants with the help of her 72-year-old son Prince Charles.

The tree planting event was a part of the Queen's Green Canopy (QGC) Platinum Jubilee initiative, which hopes to mark as a tribute to the Queen's 70 years of service to the UK.

Queen Elizabeth’s outings have become increasingly scarce since Prince Philip’s passing and this was her first public appearance in the past two months. Since April, the monarch has been spending her time at Balmoral Castle, where she used to spend time with her late husband.

If you didn’t know, back in April, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh passed away aged 99. The news of the Duke’s passing was announced by The Royal Family with a statement shared on social media. As per the announcement, Prince Philip passed away peacefully on April 9 at Windsor Castle. The Duke was reported to be in ill health before his death and was also admitted to hospital days after not feeling well in February. Previously, in December 2019, the Prince had spent four days in the hospital for observation and also was under treatment for an unspecified pre-existing condition.

