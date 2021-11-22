Queen Elizabeth marks 74th wedding anniversary without late Prince Philip amid health scare

Queen Elizabeth recently marked her first wedding anniversary without her late husband Prince Philip. The late Duke who passed away nearly seven months ago, at the age of 99, the Queen marked their anniversary yesterday, which would have seen the royal couple celebrate 74 years of marriage. While the monarch has grieved little in public, earlier this week, in a message to the General Synod, the Queen mentioned how "none of us can slow the passage of time."

In the same speech, the monarch, 95, got nostalgic about the late Duke and remarked how it had been half a century since they together attended the very first meeting of the General Synod. In other news, the queen has been unwell for the past month.

Last month, the 95-year-old was advised to rest by the royal doctors after spending a night in the hospital. She was also spotted strolling with the help of a walking stick. More recently, Buckingham Palace also announced that she had suffered an “unfortunate” back strain and would sadly have to miss Remembrance Day Service. As she gets better, the monarch continues her doctor-ordered rest at Windsor Castle as she takes a “cautious approach” with public engagements expected for the rest of the year.

However, amid scary health reports, the Queen did recently attend the joint-christening ceremony today as Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall christen their babies. Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank’s son August was meant to be christened in July before the event was cancelled due to Covid. He will be baptised alongside Lucas Philip, the son of Mike and Zara Tindall, born in March.

Also read: Queen Elizabeth speaks publicly about Prince Philip for first time since his demise; Recalls 'happy memories’