Queen Elizabeth marks first anniversary of Prince Philip’s death, pays emotional tribute

Queen Elizabeth paid an emotional tribute to her late husband, Prince Philip, on the first anniversary of his death. The Royal Family's official Twitter account posted a video of a picture montage of the Prince throughout his life.

Photos of him as a newborn, as a handsome navy officer, and with his four children, grandkids, and great-grandchildren were included. However, an old photograph of Philip leaning over his wife's shoulder, their faces close together, was the most touching. The tribute concluded with a recent black-and-white photograph of the Duke tipping his hat as though to say farewell. It was accompanied by a reading of Poet Laureate Simon Armitage's poem "The Patriarchs — An Elegy." “Remembering His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh on the first anniversary of his death,” read the caption. It also included a link to find out more about the Prince’s “life and legacy.”

Check out the tribute here:

The Duke of Edinburgh died one year ago on April 9th, at the age of 99. For 73 years, he was married to the Queen. Meanwhile, The Royal Family made headlines last month when they attended a memorial ceremony for the late Prince. The Queen was accompanied to the Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey by her son Prince Andrew, who had lately been removed from his military ties and HRH attire.

On the other hand, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, did not attend the ceremony because they were mired in a court battle with the Home Office for the safety of themselves and their families in the United Kingdom, as per Page Six. Prince Charles also shared three images on Instagram commemorating his father's passing, including one showing the Duke pushing a young Charles and Princess Anne on a swing.

