Queen Elizabeth to meet great-granddaughter Lilibet for the first time on her birthday; Reports

Lilibet, the daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, will meet her namesake soon. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will travel to the United Kingdom for the first time this week to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, accompanied by their two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 11 months.

The Duke of Sussex's return will coincide with Lilibet's first birthday, allowing the queen to see her great-granddaughter for the first time. The 96-year-old queen will not attend the Epsom Derby on Saturday, according to Entertainment Tonight, which will allow her to see her great-granddaughter. “The Queen is not likely to attend the Epsom Derby which falls on Lilibet's first birthday, June 4, which will free her up to meet her great-granddaughter for the first time,” the source says.

“Queen Elizabeth, who has been experiencing episodic mobility problems, has been spending the past weekend at Balmoral to rest ahead of the Platinum Jubilee festivities. The decision to miss the Derby is due to the Queen pacing herself,” the source added, according to ET. However, as Prince William and Kate Middleton will be in Wales on Saturday for an engagement at Cardiff Castle, they will not be able to meet Meghan and Harry's newborn daughter.

Meanwhile, Meghan, 40, and Harry, 37, had their first child in 2021, over a year after they resigned as senior royals and relocated to Santa Barbara, California. Harry and Meghan named their baby Lilibet Diana after the duke's grandmother and mother. The family's visit for the four-day Platinum Jubilee festivities will be their first since stepping down as senior royals in 2020.

