Queen Elizabeth to meet US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle on June 13

US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are all set to visit Windsor Castle on June 13 to meet Queen Elizabeth II following the G7 summit.

As US President Joe Biden and his wife, First Lady, Jill Biden travel to the UK for the G7 summit, they will also be having a meet with Queen Elizabeth II in person at Windsor Castle. The summit will be hosting leaders from the world's biggest economies. The meeting between Queen Elizabeth II and the Bidens will take place on Sunday, June 13 as confirmed by the Buckingham Palace. As per BBC, Mr. Biden will be the 12th serving US president the Queen has met as monarch.

This will mark Joe Bidens' first in-person visit to the queen of England since becoming the President. The last American President whom Queen Elizabeth II hosted was President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in 2019.

The announcement of the Queen's meet with the US President and First Lady was made in a short statement made by the palace saying, "The Queen will meet the President of the United States of America and First Lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle on Sunday, 13th June 2021."

Previously, the Queen also hosted President Barrack Obama who recently recalled their meeting while conveying his condolences on the passing of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in April. Remembering Prince Philip with his kind words, President Obama wrote on Instagram, "Through his extraordinary example, he proved that true partnership has room for both ambition and selflessness — all in service of something greater."

As for the Bidens, they are known to have had a close association Prince Harry and have met the Duke of Sussex through his charity event, the Invictus Games. Reports suggest that Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker will also be present for the Queen's meet with President Joe Biden.

ALSO READ: Royal Family banned 'coloured immigrants' from office jobs; Buckingham Palace responds

Share your comment ×