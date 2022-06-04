Queen Elizabeth meets great-granddaughter Lilibet for the first time amid Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Queen Elizabeth has met her namesake in person for the first time. A source confirmed as per Page Six, that the 96-year-old queen met Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 11-month-old daughter, Lilibet Diana, after Trooping the Colour on Thursday.

The visit also provided an opportunity for the queen to re-acquaint herself with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's 3-year-old son, Archie. The queen is also due to meet the couple's kid again on Saturday for her first birthday, according to the source. However, Lilibet was born in June 2021 in California to Harry and Meghan, and her name commemorates both Harry's grandmother and his mother, the late Princess Diana. The Queen's meeting with Lilibet came as Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, returned to England for the first time with their children for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee festivities, commemorating her 70 years on the throne.

The pair visited the United Kingdom in April ahead of the Invictus Games and had an intimate meeting with Queen Elizabeth. Meanwhile, the news comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a Thanksgiving Service for the Queen at St. Paul's Cathedral in London, where they sat apart from Prince William and Kate Middleton. Her Majesty did not attend the service due to the "discomfort" she had during the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Thursday.

Meanwhile, as per Page Six, the family is said to have been staying at Frogmore Cottage, near Windsor Castle, during their visit to Harry's homeland for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee festivities. During the Sussexes' most recent journey to the UK, Prince Charles is also said to have seen his granddaughter for the first time, however, she has yet to meet her uncle William, aunt Kate Middleton and three Cambridge cousins.