Queen Elizabeth to MISS Remembrance Day ceremony due to sprained back after recent health scare

After her recent health scare, Queen Elizabeth has had another setback while returning to public duties. The 95-year-old royal has sprained her back and with "great regret," recently missed the solemn Remembrance Day ceremony in London on Sunday. Her appearance at the event would’ve marked her first one since she had been told to rest by the doctors after spending a night at the hospital.

In a short message, Buckingham Palace announced early on Sunday via BBC, "The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today's Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph. Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service." A royal source further told The Sun that the monarch is "deeply disappointed," as she regards Remembrance Day as "one of the most significant engagements of the year." In the queen’s absence, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge held down the fort and saluted veterans.

The palace did not reveal how the Queen sprained her back but it is likely to have happened in the last day or so, as on Thursday the palace had said she intended to be at the ceremony. "Nobody regrets the Queen's absence today more deeply than Her Majesty," the source additionally added. While the monarch is resting as of now, she is hoping to continue her schedule of light official duties that she has been undertaking at home at Windsor, in the coming week.

