Is Queen Elizabeth the most popular royal family member? Find Out

According to a recent survey by Daily Mirror, the most popular royal from the Royal Family of England isn't the Queen or the Duke or Duchess of Sussex. See who it is, below.

In a recent survey conducted by Daily Mirror, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton was voted as the most popular royal from the family, leaving behind the Queen, Meghan Markle, Princes William and Harry, and Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles. Kate was the clear winner of the publication’s survey of more than 4,000 people, taking the top spot by more than 500 votes with 35 percent. The Queen was ranked second place with 928 votes, followed by Prince William and then his younger brother Harry.

Princess Anne was up next, with the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle coming in the sixth place. Zara Tindall, who doesn't have an HRH royal and is popular for her relatability, comes in at number seven. Sophie Wessex, who has stepped up since the Coronavirus pandemic and has been described as the royal family's 'secret weapon' is up next. Charles and Camilla are ninth and tenth, with 120 and 74 votes.

Recently, the Cambridges have been praised for their work during the Covid-19 pandemic. Kate and William were the last royals to carry out a face-to-face engagement before lockdown, visiting a 111 centre in London to hear about how they were handling the pandemic. They were also among the first to return to work, along with Charles and Camilla. Kate and William also used their influence to encourage people to return to the high street when the rules started to ease.

Prince William was recently presented with an early birthday cake when he visited a local bakery to buy some pain au chocolates. He also joked with staff that George, Charlotte and Louis had been "attacking the kitchen" during the lockdown and revealed that Kate has been doing a lot of baking.

