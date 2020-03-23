Queen Elizabeth moves out of Buckingham Palace after a Royal aide tests positive for Coronavirus?

Queen Elizabeth II of the royal family reportedly moved out of Buckingham Palace to Windsor Castle as a safety measure after an aide tested positive for Coronavirus.

A royal aide at the Buckingham palace was reportedly diagnosed with Coronavirus before Queen Elizabeth II visited her London residence in Windsor Castle. Sources stated that the 93 years old Queen shifted out of the Buckingham Palace indefinitely on Thursday. All her engagements were cancelled but reports declared her fit and healthy. However, as a precaution, Queen Elizabeth moved out of the palace.

According to UK media reports, it is not known how directly associated the royal aide in question is with the Queen but every member of the Royal Household staff whom the person came into contact with has since been under self-isolation after the diagnosis. "The worker tested positive before the Queen left for Windsor. But the Palace has 500 members of staff so, like any workplace, it's not inconceivable it would be affected in some stage," The Sun quoted a royal source.

Queen Elizabeth II has been taking all the necessary measures to prevent COVID-19. Earlier, she was found refraining from shaking hands amidst the Coronavirus scare. She also began communicating with other members of the royal family via face time and avoided contacting anybody in person. "Many of us will need to find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe. I am certain we are up to that challenge," read the Queen's statement.

Her regular 'audiences' with Prime Minister Boris Johnson are set to continue for now but Buckingham Palace stated that as a precaution a number of other changes are being made to the rest of her diary.

