Queen Elizabeth opens up about her battle with Covid-19: Left me 'very tired and exhausted'

Queen Elizabeth admitted that Covid made her feel "very tired and exhausted" when she contracted the illness earlier this year. The Queen, 95, was participating in a virtual hospital visit when she detailed her experience to a former virus sufferer whose father and brother had died as a result of the sickness.

Speaking to former Covid patient Asef Hussain and his wife Shamina, as per Mirror, she added: "This horrible pandemic. It's not a nice result." Following the announcement by Buckingham Palace that Queen Elizabeth II had tested positive for coronavirus, she continued working but virtually. However, Queen Elizabeth's statement on her battle with Covid-19 comes after she paid an emotional tribute to her late husband, Prince Philip, on the first anniversary of his death.

The Royal Family's official Twitter account posted a video of a picture montage of the Prince throughout his life. The Duke of Edinburgh died one year ago on April 9th, at the age of 99. For 73 years, he was married to the Queen. The Royal Family also made headlines last month when they attended a memorial ceremony for the late Prince. The Queen was accompanied to the Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey by her son Prince Andrew, who had lately been removed from his military ties and HRH attire.

On the other hand, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, did not attend the ceremony because they were mired in a court battle with the Home Office for the safety of themselves and their families in the United Kingdom.

