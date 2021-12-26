Queen Elizabeth pays tribute to 'beloved' Prince Philip in a personal Christmas message

Queen Elizabeth delivered her annual Christmas speech with a personal tone as she reflected on the year and particularly the loss of her husband, Prince Philip in 2021. The 95-year-old monarch, paid a tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh as she spoke about missing one "familiar laugh" this year in the emotional speech that aired on Christmas.

Addressing Prince Philip's loss, Queen Elizabeth in her speech said, "Although it's a time of great happiness and good cheer for many, Christmas can be hard for those who have lost loved ones. This year, especially, I understand why. But for me, in the months since the death of my beloved Philip, I have drawn great comfort from the warmth and affection of the many tributes to his life and work – from around the country, the Commonwealth and the world."

In the speech, the Queen continued to admire the Duke of Edinburgh for his sense of duty and service ad also added, "That mischievous, enquiring twinkle was as bright at the end as when I first set eyes on him. But life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings; and as much as I and my family miss him, I know he would want us to enjoy Christmas."

Queen Elizabeth was seen wearing a red dress for the pre-recorded speech and was seen seated alongside a photo of herself and Prince Philip. The Queen also remembered her late husband with another sweet gesture as she wore the chrysanthemum brooch that she first wore on a honeymoon photo call with the Duke of Edinburgh at Broadlands in 1947.

