Queen Elizabeth poses with her beloved ponies for a portrait to celebrate her 96th birthday

Queen Elizabeth turns 96 this year and to mark her milestone birthday, a new photo of the monarch has been released by the Royal Family handle on social media. The portrait clicked last month, and showcases the Queen on the grounds of the Windsor Castle while posing alongside her beloved fell ponies named Bybeck Katie and Bybeck Nightingale.

The birthday portrait was shared by the Royal Windsor Horse Show and the majestic photo seems to capture perfectly well how the monarch is standing tall and taking each passing year by the reins. In the photo, the 96-year-old monarch can be seen wearing a dark green coat as she holds the reins of the two ponies in front of what seems to be a magnolia tree.

Ahead of her birthday, the monarch travelled from Windsor Castle to her Sandringham estate on Wednesday where she is expected to celebrate the day privately. The Queen will be marking her 96th birthday in remembrance of her late husband Prince Philip, who passed away last April at the age of 99.

Warm wishes from her fans have already started to pour in for the Queen on social media on the occasion of her birthday. The rest of the royal family members are also expected to extend their wishes soon to the monarch. Only a few weeks ahead of her birthday, the Queen also received a secret visit from grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle who joined her for tea at Windsor Castle before heading for the Invictus Games in Hague. Prince Harry in his statement regarding their meeting informed in an interview that Queen Elizabeth was in great form.

