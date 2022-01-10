Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla pen heartfelt wishes on Kate Middleton's 40th birthday

As the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton has turned 40 years old today, royal family members wished her on this special day. Taking to Instagram, the official accounts of the Royal family and the Clarence House wished Middleton with beautiful photos of the Duchess.

Queen Elizabeth II, from the official Royal Family account, was the first family member to pen a heartfelt wish for Duchess Kate. "Wishing The Duchess of Cambridge a very happy 40th birthday today!" the account noted, as they posted some throwback photos of the Duchess with the Queen, Prince William, their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis and Duchess Camilla. The photos are stunning as it denotes some happy moments of Middleton with her family.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall also shared their own tribute for daughter-in-law Kate Middleton on her 40th birthday. Taking to their official Instagram account, the couple penned, "Wishing The Duchess of Cambridge a very happy 40th birthday today!" The Clarence House Instagram profile also posted some throwback photos of Middleton with her in-laws Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, along with a beautiful portrait of her.

Previously, the Duchess of Cambridge herself shared some stunning portraits of herself marking her 40th birthday as she gave some thoughtful nods to Queen Elizabeth II and her late mother-in-law Princess Diana. The photos flaunt Kate's beauty as she wore earrings that once belonged to the Queen and Lady Di.

