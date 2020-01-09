Queen Elizabeth on Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's controversial decision: These are complicated issues

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced that they are stepping back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family. Queen Elizabeth has issued a statement on how she feels about the announcement.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the entire globe in a state of complete unrest when they took to their joint Instagram page and announced that they would be stepping back as senior members of the Royal Family and will now be balancing their time between the United Kingdom and North America. "We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support," their statement concluded.

While it may seem as though the decision has been finalised by Harry and Meghan, given their tight-proof plan in place as evidenced by their official website, Queen Elizabeth certainly is not on the same wavelength. In a statement, via Daily Mail, the Queen of England stated, "Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage," and added, "We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through."

Meanwhile, in their statement, Harry and Meghan also revealed the reason why they are balancing their home life between the UK and the United States and it involves their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. "This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity," their statement read.

