Queen Elizabeth & Prince Philip’s staff members banned from seeing their families amid COVID 19 lockdown?

Have Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip banned their staff members from seeing their families amid the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown? Read on to find out.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s staff is making a huge sacrifice during the Coronavirus pandemic to keep the royal couple safe. According to a report by The Sun, about 22 staff members are currently quarantining in Windsor Castle with the Queen (94) and the Duke of Edinburgh (98). These royal employees are not allowed to see their families or partners wile self-isolating at the castle, in order to keep the couple safe. “The most important thing is to protect the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh from the virus,” a source stated that.

The insider suggested that the staff members are not allowed to meet their families in order to keep the queen and the Price away from the deadly virus. “They won’t be seeing their families because no risks can be taken and they can’t go in and out. If something happened to them it doesn’t bear thinking about," the source added. The queen is also following the strict guidelines to keep herself safe amid the ongoing health crisis and has not seen any of the other royal family members.

Just earlier this month, Prince William admitted that he is worried about his grandparents. Amid the life-threatening health crisis, the UK Government had advised those most at risk, including everyone over the age of 70, to self-isolate and stay away from social gatherings. Speaking with BBC, the 37-year-old Duke of Cambridge said that they are doing everything they can to keep them away from the deadly disease. “Obviously, I think very carefully about my grandparents, who are at the age they're at,” he said.

ALSO READ: Tiger King: Prince William reveals he won’t watch the docu series for THIS hilarious reason

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×