Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip's THIS photo surrounded by their 7 great grandchildren is all things precious.

While Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip went on to have four kids, they are grandparents to eight children and great grandparents to 10 kids.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's love story would trump any modern day love story. The late Duke of Edinburgh and the Queen clocked 73 years of marriage and the former was also the longest-serving consort to the monarch. As remarked once wonderfully by the Queen, Prince Philip has been her 'strength and stay' all these years. While the couple went on to have four kids, they are grandparents to eight children including Prince Harry and Prince William.

The Royal Family on Wednesday shared a precious photo of the Queen and Prince Philip with their great grandchildren. The picture which dates back to 2018 shows the couple posing for an adorable picture with seven great grandchildren. This specific photograph includes the Cambridge kids: Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Princess Anne's grandchildren: Savannah and Isla Phillips and Lena and Mia Tindall.

As per the photo's caption, it was snapped by the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton. "The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh surrounded by seven of their great-grandchildren at Balmoral Castle in 2018," the caption read. Take a look:

Since then there have been new additions to the family including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie Harrison making them proud great grandparents to 10 children in all.

Ahead of Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday, several members of the royal family are sharing their fondest memories on social media. Click the link below to read Prince Williams and Kate Middleton and Prince Charles' memories below.

ALSO READ: Ahead of Prince Philip's funeral, Prince Charles, Prince William & Kate share fond family memories via photos

Share your comment ×