Queen Elizabeth & Prince William’s outing without masks distresses fans; Buckingham Palace ensures public

Buckingham Palace recently assured fans of the royal family’s safety after Queen Elizabeth and Prince William stepped out for an event without masks amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Queen Elizabeth was recently spotted not wearing a mask while making her first official royal visit after months of being locked down to the COVID-19. The 94-year-old royal stepped out with Prince William to visit a top-level laboratory, and no one was in masks.

A royal source told People magazine that all Coronavirus guidelines were followed for the visit including social distancing measures, the event taking place mostly outside, and everyone testing negative before meeting the royals.

“Specific advice has been sought from the medical household and relevant parties, and all necessary precautions taken, working closely with [the lab],” a Buckingham Palace spokeswoman told the tabloid.

For the unversed, yesterday, Queen Elizabeth along with Prince William visited the military lab and unexpectedly hurt the royal fans with their decision of not wearing face masks which is mandatory in the UK amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Royals’ no-face-mask call drew criticism from fans as Britons are required to wear face coverings in shops and other indoor venues.

