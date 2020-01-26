Queen Elizabeth promotes Prince William to a new role and title amid Meghan and Harry's royal exit

Under this new role, Prince William will be the Queen’s personal representative to the Church of Scotland. Read on to know more.

The royal drama is bound to loom and spill over every now and then. And in the latest happening, Queen Elizabeth just bestowed her grandson Prince William with a brand new title. Yes, amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit to Canada, Queen Elizabeth conferred the title of Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland on Prince William. The 93-year-old monarch made the announcement on Saturday that the Duke of Cambridge will take upon this new role.

Under this new role, Prince William will be the Queen’s personal representative to the Church of Scotland. He will also be carrying out engagements and other ceremonial duties. The title has earlier been held by Richard Scott, the 10th Duke of Buccleuch and 12th Duke of Queensberry, and Princess Anne.

William's appointment comes weeks after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back as senior members of the royal family was accepted by Queen Elizabeth. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently in Canada and have decided to split their time between the UK and Canada.

In a statement, the couple had announced, "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."

Read More