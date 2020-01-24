Queen Elizabeth pulls out of annual event with local Women's Institute due to illness; Details Inside

Queen Elizabeth was scheduled to host and have her annual tea time with the local Women's Institute near Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England on Thursday.

The royal family drama is far from over and looks like Queen Elizabeth II is not feeling her best. As per latest reports, the 93-year-old monarch was forced to pull out of an event on Thursday since she was feeling a little under the weather. According to Entertainment Tonight, Queen Elizabeth was scheduled to host and have her annual tea time with the local Women's Institute near Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, but had to pull out of the event due to slight cold.

Palace sources assured royal reporters that there was no major risk to the Queen's health. This isn't the first time that the Queen has cancelled a royal engagement due to her health. In fact, many ceremonies today are undertaken on behalf of the Queen in Buckingham Palace.

According to ITV, Queen Elizabeth has been a member of the Sandringham branch of the Women's Institute since 1943 and attends the tea each year as a part of her winter stay.

The royal family has been making headlines since the beginning of this year as the Queen's grandson Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle announced their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family. They also revealed their intention to work to become financially independent and split time between Canada and the UK.

After a stressful few days of discussions, Queen Elizabeth granted her consent to the couple and also acknowledged the intense media pressure Harry and Meghan faced.

