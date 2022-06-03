Queen Elizabeth pulls out of Friday's Jubilee appearance after feeling 'discomfort' at Trooping the Colour

The palace stated on Thursday that Queen Elizabeth is taking a break during her four-day Platinum Jubilee celebration after a hectic day of Trooping the Colour festivities left her feeling "some discomfort." The queen has said that she would not be attending the National Thanksgiving Service at St. Paul's Cathedral on Friday.

She will, however, attend the beacon lighting ceremony on Thursday evening. "The Queen greatly enjoyed today's Birthday Parade and Flypast but did experience some discomfort," a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said, as per PEOPLE. "Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow's National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, Her Majesty with great reluctance has concluded that she will not attend," the statement continued.

According to a source, the Queen's episodic mobility challenges flared up throughout the day on Thursday. She was seen using her cane on the palace balcony as she greeted and watched the flyby with members of the royal family. The insider adds that it is a disappointing but reasonable choice based on the physical demands of tomorrow's ceremony at St. Paul's Cathedral. The Queen's hope was that she would attend rather than a clear commitment.

Meanwhile, The Queen has had mobility concerns in recent months and finds it difficult to stand for long periods of time. She's been walking with a cane and has even complained about mobility issues, joking at an in-person meeting: "Well, as you can see, I can't move!" Several members of the royal family, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who came from their home in California for the Platinum Jubilee, will attend Friday's Thanksgiving Service.

ALSO READ:Here's how Kate Middleton paid tribute to Princess Diana at Queen’s Trooping the Colour parade