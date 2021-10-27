Queen Elizabeth 'regretfully' decides to skip climate conference in Scotland over health concerns

Buckingham Palace has revealed that the Queen would be forced to skip the Cop26 climate change event in Scotland due to health concerns. The 95-year-old monarch was scheduled to visit Glasgow for a high-profile engagement at the Scottish Event Campus, where she would meet President Joe Biden and other foreign leaders.

However, Her Majesty spent a night in the hospital last week for testing, according to a Palace spokesman: “Following advice to rest, The Queen has been undertaking light duties at Windsor Castle. Her Majesty has regretfully decided that she will no longer travel to Glasgow to attend the evening reception of Cop26 on Monday, 1st November. Her Majesty is disappointed not to attend the reception but will deliver an address to the assembled delegates via a recorded video message.”

As per Page Six, The Queen underwent tests on October 20 during her first overnight stay at London's prestigious King Edward VII's Hospital in eight years, after abruptly canceling a two-day trip to Northern Ireland. However, the tests, according to aides, were just "precautionary." She has subsequently returned to work at Windsor Castle, where she had been recuperating on doctor's instructions and was last seen via video link on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Her Majesty has been working nonstop since returning from her summer holiday at Balmoral, the royal estate in Aberdeenshire, where she will spend her Platinum Jubilee next year. She was obliged to use a walking stick in public for the first time two weeks ago. However, the British queen was on her feet for about an hour last Tuesday when she hosted a spectacular banquet for guests such as Microsoft founder Bill Gates and US climate envoy John Kerry.

