Queen Elizabeth reminisces about her ‘treasured memories’ with late husband Prince Philip in Northern Ireland

Queen Elizabeth recently looked back at the "treasured" memories she shared with her late husband Prince Philip in a message to Northern Ireland on its centenary. According to the statement the monarch released today via Twitter, the queen said that she still looks "back with fondness" at Northern Ireland as it’s the place she visited with Duke of Edinburgh 10 years ago during this month. "I treasure my many memories, and the spirit of goodwill I saw at first hand," she added.

The Queen continued her statement saying: "A century ago, the Government of Ireland Act came into effect, and today marks a significant centenary for both the United Kingdom and Ireland. This anniversary reminds us of our complex history and provides an opportunity to reflect on our togetherness and our diversity. In Northern Ireland today, there is, perhaps more than ever, a rich mix of identities, backgrounds and aspirations, and an outward-looking and optimistic mindset.”

"The political progress in Northern Ireland and the peace process is rightly credited to a generation of leaders who had the vision and courage to put reconciliation before division. But above all, the continued peace is a credit to its people, upon whose shoulders the future rests,” she added. “It is clear that reconciliation, equality and mutual understanding cannot be taken for granted, and will require sustained fortitude and commitment. During my many visits to Northern Ireland, I have seen these qualities in abundance, and look forward to seeing them again on future occasions,” she stated. "I also wish to recognise the important contribution made by our friends and closest neighbours towards the success of Northern Ireland. I look back with fondness on the visit Prince Philip and I paid to Ireland, 10 years ago this month. I treasure my many memories, and the spirit of goodwill I saw at first hand,” the royal concluded.

