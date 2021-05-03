  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Queen Elizabeth reminisces about her ‘treasured memories’ with late husband Prince Philip in Northern Ireland

Queen Elizabeth recently looked back on the time when she visited Northern Ireland with her late husband Prince Philip who passed away last month.
4924 reads Mumbai
Queen Elizabeth reminisces about her ‘memories’ with Prince Philip Queen Elizabeth reminisces about her ‘treasured memories’ with late husband Prince Philip in Northern Ireland
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Queen Elizabeth recently looked back at the "treasured" memories she shared with her late husband Prince Philip in a message to Northern Ireland on its centenary. According to the statement the monarch released today via Twitter, the queen said that she still looks "back with fondness" at Northern Ireland as it’s the place she visited with Duke of Edinburgh 10 years ago during this month. "I treasure my many memories, and the spirit of goodwill I saw at first hand," she added.

 

The Queen continued her statement saying: "A century ago, the Government of Ireland Act came into effect, and today marks a significant centenary for both the United Kingdom and Ireland. This anniversary reminds us of our complex history and provides an opportunity to reflect on our togetherness and our diversity. In Northern Ireland today, there is, perhaps more than ever, a rich mix of identities, backgrounds and aspirations, and an outward-looking and optimistic mindset.”

 

"The political progress in Northern Ireland and the peace process is rightly credited to a generation of leaders who had the vision and courage to put reconciliation before division. But above all, the continued peace is a credit to its people, upon whose shoulders the future rests,” she added. “It is clear that reconciliation, equality and mutual understanding cannot be taken for granted, and will require sustained fortitude and commitment. During my many visits to Northern Ireland, I have seen these qualities in abundance, and look forward to seeing them again on future occasions,” she stated. "I also wish to recognise the important contribution made by our friends and closest neighbours towards the success of Northern Ireland. I look back with fondness on the visit Prince Philip and I paid to Ireland, 10 years ago this month. I treasure my many memories, and the spirit of goodwill I saw at first hand,” the royal concluded. 

 

Also Read: Meghan Markle REVEALS she contacted Queen Elizabeth 'just to check in' after Prince Philip was hospitalised

Credits :Getty Images, Twitter

You may like these
Royal Intruder: Couple trespass Queen Elizabeth's Royal Lodge where she walks her dogs & rides horses
Royal Family's mourning period comes to an end two weeks after Prince Philip's demise
Did Meghan Markle and Archie speak to Queen Elizabeth before Prince Philip's funeral? FIND OUT
Prince Harry had a private audience with Queen Elizabeth TWICE before flying back to LA
Queen Elizabeth thanks fans for sending support after Prince Philip’s passing; Reveals ‘it has been a comfort’
Queen Elizabeth Birthday: Teen days to precious family snaps, see the Queen's life in pictures as she turns 95