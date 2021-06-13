Queen Elizabeth is reportedly a 'big fan' of THIS show and watched it while isolating at Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth II was hooked to BBC's cop drama, Line of Duty during isolation and even discussed its plot twists with close aides as per reports.

Queen Elizabeth II is reportedly a big fan of hit police drama Line of Duty and watched it when she was isolating at Windsor castle. According to The Sunday Times, the monarch also enjoyed discussing the plot twists of the show with her closest staff members. Reports also suggested that the Queen tuned in to the police drama during a difficult time after Prince Philip's death.

A royal source said informed, The Sunday Times, “The Queen was very into Line of Duty and enjoyed discussing the plotlines with Tony [Vice-Admiral Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt]." The popular BBC series is known to have been laden with numerous twists and follows the investigations of AC-12, a controversial police anti-corruption unit.

Line of Duty wrapped up its season finale last month on May 2, which gathered a viewership of around 12.8 million. It seems Queen Elizabeth was also among the many viewers who tuned in for the exciting finale that revealed the identity of "H."The show began airing in 2012 and has had a run of six seasons with the sixth season wrapping up in May 2021.

It has been previously reported that the Queen has other favourite shows including Dad’s Army and The X Factor. The monarch has also reportedly enjoyed watching the period drama, Downton Abbey and even pointed errors in the show. It was revealed by Brian Hoey, the author of At Home with the Queen in a 2015 interview with People that the Queen loves to pick out the mistakes in Downton Abbey.

