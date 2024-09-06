Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Found Donald Trump 'Very Rude' For THIS Particular Reason, Claims Her Friend Monty Roberts

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The late Queen Elizabeth II is one royal everyone still has a huge respect for in their hearts. Now, after her passing away in 2022, a new documentary, The Cowboy and the Queen, is coming up, which revolves around the late her connection with Monty Roberts, a horse whisperer. While the documentary showcases the two sharing a close bond of friendship, it also talks about why Queen Elizabeth didn't like Donald Trump, as stated by Roberts.

In one sequence, Roberts is shown watching news footage of Donald Trump, when he also turns to his wife Pat and tells her, "The Queen didn’t like him."

Talking to PEOPLE, the close friend of the late Queen confirmed by stating that she had herself stated those claims.

Besides these words by a close friend of Queen Elizabeth, another claim comes from a new biography, A Voyage Around the Queen. Here, the author, Craig Brown, stated that after a few weeks from when the former US president had visited Queen Elizabeth, she expressed herself during a lunch that Trump was “very rude.”

As per the author, Queen Elizabeth particularly disliked the way Donald Trump was constantly looking at other people and not making eye contact with her.

As per an excerpt reported by the Daily Mail, Brown even wrote that the Queen even believed that Donald Trump might have had an arrangement with his wife Melania, because no woman can live with a man like him.

However, the book even suggests that Trump thought the visit went well enough to have him liked by the monarch. The biography, A Voyage Around the Queen, was recently launched in the UK and is set to release on October 1, 2024, in the US.

Donald Trump happens to be one of the 13 U.S. presidents who had a chance to meet the Queen.

Queen Elizabeth hosted Trump in the UK twice. The first time they had met was when the former president visited the UK for a working trip back in July 2018, and then they met again during a state visit in the year 2019. It was the same year when Queen Elizabeth and Donald Trump met during the NATO 70th anniversary reception at Buckingham Palace.

Queen Elizabeth died on September 8, 2022.

The documentary, The Cowboy and the Queen, will be released in theaters on September 6.

