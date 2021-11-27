Queen Elizabeth reportedly tells family she is 'far better' amid health scare, planning to host Christmas

According to reports as per The Mirror, Queen Elizabeth II is doing well following a recent health crisis. The 95-year-old told her family she is "far better" and "looking forward" to their annual Christmas gathering at her Sandringham estate.

The oldest reigning monarch is expected to visit her rural residence in Norfolk, England, on or around December 17. According to royal insiders, the Queen would most likely go by helicopter, although she might possibly take the conventional rail route. However, Concerns over the monarch's health have lately grown after she cancelled a series of engagements, including skipping the Remembrance Sunday event for the first time in 22 years due to a back complaint. Buckingham Palace said that she took the choice not to attend the Cenotaph ceremony in London 'with great regret' and was 'disappointed' to miss the occasion.

She had previously spent a night in the hospital for an unknown ailment before being instructed to rest at home by doctors. Meanwhile, now a source told The Mirror: "The Queen has told everyone she is feeling far better of late and is very much looking forward to welcoming them for Christmas. Like many other families, this will be the first time Her Majesty can gather with her extended family after being kept apart for so long due to the coronavirus pandemic."

Despite being photographed using a cane for the first time in 17 years at a ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Oct. 12, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson claimed the Queen is “on very good form.”

