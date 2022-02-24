Queen Elizabeth resumes her meetings and appointments virtually amid COVID-19 diagnosis

Following the announcement by Buckingham Palace that Queen Elizabeth II had tested positive for coronavirus, she has resumed her regular routine of meetings and appointments but from a distance.

The monarch, 95, met with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for their weekly meeting on Wednesday, February 23, the palace revealed as per US Weekly. Elizabeth has two virtual appointments set for Thursday, February 24, after her regularly scheduled meeting with Johnson, 57. However, the palace informed that it is uncertain if they would go as planned. On Sunday, February 20, the palace revealed that the queen was "experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but plans to resume light responsibilities at Windsor over the coming week."

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth postponed her virtual sessions for Tuesday, February 22, as she recovered from her illness. “As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms she has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties,” Buckingham Palace explained via a Tuesday statement, as per US Weekly.

Despite missing a few royal events, Queen Elizabeth remained dedicated to her regal responsibilities. “Of course, she has a team of doctors to lean on whenever needed and a support staff that’s second to none,” a source exclusively told US Weekly of her progress.The long-running regent already had her first dosage of the COVID-19 vaccination with her husband, Prince Philip, in January 2021. (At the age of 99, the Duke of Edinburgh died in April 2021.) However, Queen Elizabeth's COVID-19 battle comes just days after it was revealed that both Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla had tested positive for the virus and were self-isolating.

