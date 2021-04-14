Queen Elizabeth returns to royal duties days after Prince Philip's demise, attends first royal engagement

Queen Elizabeth was back at work on Tuesday as she attended her first royal engagement since husband Prince Philip's demise last Friday.

It has not even been a week since the demise of her husband Prince Philip, but that did not stop Queen Elizabeth from performing royal duties. As per reports, the Queen was back at work on Tuesday as she attended her first royal engagement since Prince Philip's demise. According to the Court Circular via People, the monarch hosted a retirement ceremony on Tuesday.

The ceremony was in honour of Earl Peel and was held at Windsor Castle. Earl Peel recently stepped down as Lord Chamberlain a week before Prince Philip's passing away, as per the Court Circular. Queen Elizabeth graced the occasion and even conferred Earl Peel with the Royal Victorian Chain honour. The chain is a distinct award conferred only upon the highest dignitaries, including foreign monarchs and heads of state among others.

"The Earl Peel had an audience of The Queen today, delivered up his Wand and Insignia of Office as Lord Chamberlain and the Badge of Chancellor of the Royal Victorian Order and took leave upon relinquishing his appointment as Lord Chamberlain, when Her Majesty invested him with the Royal Victorian Chain," the Court Circular read in a statement obtained by the BBC.

Meanwhile, preparations for Prince Philip's funeral are underway which is to be held on 17 April, Saturday. The funeral will be a televised and low-key affair. Only immediate members of the royal family will be present including Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton and Prince Harry who has flown to the UK.

ALSO READ: Queen Elizabeth feels THIS about Meghan Markle not travelling to the UK to be part of Prince Philip's funeral

Share your comment ×