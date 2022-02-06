Queen Elizabeth reveals her 'sincere wish' for Camilla to be 'Queen Consort' when Prince Charles becomes King

Queen Elizabeth gave her approval for Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall to take on the role of 'Queen Consort' when Prince Charles takes the throne as King. In her recent message for Accession Day that marks the 70th anniversary of her becoming Monarch this year, Queen left everyone surprised as she spoke about Prince Charles taking the throne.

As reported by People, Queen Elizabeth II wrote, "when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

Previously, there has been a lot of dialogue over what would be the title given to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall after Prince Charles becomes King. The Queen's recent statement though came as a major surprise as she signalled that Camilla must be crowned alongside her husband.

Queen Elizabeth in her Accession Day address also maintained that she was lucky to have found Prince Philip's support for all these years as a partner who was willing to carry out the role of consort and unselfishly make the sacrifices that were required with it.

Although as for Camilla's future role, there has been a lot of talk regarding the same as many believe that people will find it difficult to accept her as Queen consort, given her role in Prince Charles' former marriage with late Princess Diana, who was immensely loved by the masses.

