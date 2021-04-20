Queen Elizabeth’s diamond brooch at Prince Philip’s funeral had a special meaning; Here’s what it meant

It was recently revealed that Queen Elizabeth’s diamond brooch that she wore on her late husband Prince Philip’s funeral had a special meaning. See what it was below.

Queen Elizabeth paid lots of tributes to her late husband Prince Philip on his funeral last week, but one that you may have missed out was the brooch she wore and the special meaning behind it. For the unversed, The Duke of Edinburgh was laid to rest on Saturday (April 17) at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle and the Queen was seen wearing a diamond brooch.

According to People magazine, the brooch has a connection to multiple royal weddings, the Queen wore the Richmond Brooch, which was a gift to her grandmother Queen Mary at her wedding back in 1893. Queen Mary used to wear the brooch as a necklace, but the current Queen has been wearing it as a brooch. Elizabeth has worn the brooch on both happy and sombre occasions. She wore it while attending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s wedding in 2018 and she also wore it while attending the 2018 Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance event, which was held to mourn the lives of people who died in conflicts.

If you missed it, the Queen also left a note on her husband’s coffin before it was lowered into the royal vault. The note was written on the Queen‘s stationery and it was placed next to flowers on the coffin. It appears that the note simply said “I love you” and it was signed with Elizabeth‘s childhood nickname, Lilibet. People reports that Philip is believed to be the last person to use the nickname for the Queen. The palace would not comment and said this was a “private” detail.

