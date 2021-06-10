Queen Elizabeth’s son Prince Edward calls family dynamics ‘very sad’; Hopes Harry & Meghan are happy now

Queen Elizabeth’s youngest son Prince Edward recently got candid about the family relations between the family since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit in 2020.

Queen Elizabeth’s youngest son Prince Edward recently got candid about the tensions amongst the royals following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the UK. In a chat with CNN, the Prince described the tensions between royals as “very sad.” “It’s difficult for everyone but that’s families for you…we wish them the very best of luck. It’s a really hard decision.” When asked about Prince Harry and Meghan’s newborn daughter and her name Lilibet, which is a tribute to Queen Elizabeth, Prince Edward said: “Well, we just wish them all happiness. That’s fantastic news and absolutely, I hope they’re very happy,” he said.

“Of course, you know. I mean it’s…there are all sorts of issues and circumstances there. We’ve all been there. I stay way out of it. It’s much the safest place to be. We’ve all had that same spotlight shone on our lives. We’ve been subjected to massive intrusion and all the rest of it. We all deal with it in different ways.”

Considering today would’ve been his late father, Prince Philip’s 100th birthday, he said: “From a selfish point of view, we would have loved it if he had been here and been with us. But then birthdays were not necessarily his…he didn’t really want all the fuss and bother. He wasn’t really looking forward to the centenary, even if we were. We go ahead and celebrate what might have been and his life and I think we try to turn it into something that’s very positive.”

