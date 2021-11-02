Queen Elizabeth says ‘none of us will live forever’ in moving speech after recent health scare

Queen Elizabeth health scare
Queen Elizabeth says ‘none of us will live forever’ in moving speech after recent health scare
Queen Elizabeth who is currently recovering and resting after her recent health scare, opened up about hope as she called upon world leaders to recognise the climate emergency we’re amidst. The 95-year-old monarch virtually appeared at the global COP26 summit in Glasgow and shared her thoughts on the matter via a video message. The monarch was due to be present at the event physically but had to take a rain check after her overnight stay in hospital a fortnight ago.

 

However, in her message, the Queen, according to BBC, spoke of having "great pride" in her son Charles and grandson William taking on the baton to campaign for the planet. The royal also praised the young blood that’s rallying more and more about the case, she shared that she has  "drawn great comfort and inspiration from the relentless enthusiasm of people of all ages – especially the young – in calling for everyone to play their part."

 

The Queen said: "In the coming days, the world has the chance to join in the shared objective of creating a safer, stabler future for our people and for the planet on which we depend. None of us underestimates the challenges ahead: but history has shown that when nations come together for a common cause, there is always room for hope. Working side by side, we have the ability to solve the most insurmountable problems and to triumph over the greatest of adversities. It has sometimes been observed that what leaders do for their people today is government and politics. But what they do for the people of tomorrow — that is statesmanship. It is the hope of many that the legacy of this summit – written in history books yet to be printed – will describe you as the leaders who did not pass up the opportunity; and that you answered the call of those future generations. That you left this conference as a community of nations with a determination, a desire, and a plan, to address the impact of climate change and to recognise that the time for words has now moved to the time for action.”

 

The Queen added: “Of course, the benefits of such actions will not be there to enjoy for all of us here today, none of us will live forever. But we are doing this not for ourselves but for our children and our children’s children, and those who will follow in their footsteps.”

 

Credits: Getty Images, BBC


