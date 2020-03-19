Queen Elizabeth says the Royal family is ready to play their part amid COVID 19 scare as she heads to Windsor

Queen Elizabeth issued an official statement as she and Prince Philip were headed to Windsor. The Queen mentions in her statement that the Royal family is ready to play their part amid COVID 19 scare.

Queen Elizabeth issued an official statement as she and Prince Philip were headed to Windsor. The Queen mentions in her statement that the Royal family is ready to play their part amid COVID 19 scare. The official message further adds that many individuals and families across the globe including the United Kingdom, are feeling uncertain and concerned about the current situation. The Queen mentions that everyone is advised to change their daily routines and also protect the people who are the most vulnerable during these tough times in order to work as one.

Amid the global Coronavirus outbreak, Queen Elizabeth states that the history of the United Kingdom has witnessed communities coming together and making efforts to the great good and common goals. Queen Elizabeth in her statement also thanked the medical practitioners, scientists, and public services. The Queen urges everyone to play their part in a time of COVID 19 crisis, as individuals. The Queen further states that people will have to now find newer ways of staying in touch with each other and make sure that their loved ones are safe.

A message from Her Majesty The Queen.https://t.co/xVJmB7aU40 pic.twitter.com/HLHqRnZGIP — The Royal Family (RoyalFamily) March 19, 2020

Queen Elizabeth also adds that she and her family is ready to play their part in these difficult times. The latest news reports on the Royal family state that Prince William could be taking a more significant role during the Coronavirus pandemic. There is no official announcement made about this, but going by the recent developments, Prince William could perform more senior duties.

