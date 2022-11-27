Queen Elizabeth secretly battled cancer, had THIS reaction to Harry's Oprah interview claims new book

As reported by The Daily Mail, British broadcaster Gyles Brandreth claims Queen Elizabeth worked through the agony of bone marrow cancer. Although reports suggested during the time of the Queen's passing that her death certificate officially listed her cause of death as old age. Among other details that Brandreth mentions in his book also include Queen Elizabeth's reaction to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview and more. Here's a look at some major claims from the book.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8 after more than 70 years on the throne. Britain's longest-serving monarch passed away aged 96 and a new biography released about the late Queen claims that she secretly battled cancer. Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, written by Gyles Brandreth makes other bombshell revelations about the royal family.

Queen Elizabeth's secret cancer battle

According to The Daily Mail, the author claims the monarch suffered from a form of myeloma — bone marrow cancer. In the book, Gyles writes, "I had heard that the Queen had a form of myeloma — bone marrow cancer — which would explain her tiredness and weight loss and those 'mobility issues' we were often told about during the last year or so of her life." The book also mentions how multiple myeloma is a disease that often affects the elderly.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's marriage

As per an excerpt of the upcoming biography obtained by The Daily Mail, Queen Elizabeth would go "weeks" without seeing her husband, Prince Philip. The book claims that the sparse meetings between the monarch and the Duke of Edinburgh began when he retired in 2017. Brandreth claims in his book, that the Queen understood her husband's arrangement might seem odd but reportedly knew that Prince Philip did not want "to be fussed over" and wished to "see out his days in his own way." The book also mentions how Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh reportedly found a new appreciation for each other during the pandemic lockdown in 2020 and spent more time together in Scotland and at Windsor Castle. The book also notes that Prince Philip's passing had the Queen go through "intense personal grief."

Queen Elizabeth's relationship with Meghan Markle

While Meghan Markle has always spoken about the warm bond she shared with Queen Elizabeth in her interviews, the new book reveals how the late monarch felt about her. As per Daily Mail, the book's excerpt reveals that the late British monarch was "truly delighted" when her grandson, Prince Harry said he was marrying Markle. The book claims, "She liked Meghan and told lots of people so. And she did everything she could to make her future granddaughter-in-law feel welcome."

Queen's reaction to Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal roles and moved to the US in 2018. In a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opened up about the circumstances that led to their royal exit which included claims about a family member being racist towards their baby news, Markle's mental health condition during her time as a royal and more. Brandreth in his book reveals how Queen reportedly reacted to the explosive interview. The book claims, "I can tell you, because I know this, that the Queen was always more concerned for Harry’s well-being than about ‘this television nonsense’, meaning both the Oprah Winfrey interview – which caused so much controversy – and the lucrative deal the Sussexes made with Netflix."

The book also talks about the Queen feeling that Prince Harry was "a little over-in-love" with Markle. Another claim in the book also suggests that the monarch "was anxious that Harry should 'find his feet' in California and 'find really useful things to do.'"

Following the Queen's passing, Meghan Markle in an interview with Variety spoke about the warm bond she shared with the monarch and also described her as a "shining example" of female leadership. As for Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex released a moving statement on losing his grandmother and honoured her calling her a "guiding compass" and praising her "unwavering grace and dignity."