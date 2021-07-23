Queen Elizabeth sends a 'surprise gift' to great grandson Prince George on his 8th birthday

Prince George ringed in his 8th birthday on Thursday, July 22. Kate Middleton and Prince William made sure to make it special as they celebrated their oldest son's birthday with a special bash. The celebrations kicked off with the Instagram handle of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge releasing a birthday portrait of George that showed him leaning on a Land Rover, which subtly also paid tribute to his great-grandfather, late Prince Philip.

As per US Weekly, the celebrations further continued with William and Kate getting a football cake for George. It's already known that George is a massive football fan and his energetic attendance at the Euro 2020 matches definitely showed that. The future king who is in line for the throne after his grandfather Prince Charles and father Prince William also received a virtual wish from Queen Elizabeth II.

According to the US Weekly report, the Queen "zoomed" in for her great-grandson's birthday. An insider further informed, "She sent him a lovely gift as a surprise." The insider further also revealed that Prince George is extremely fond of his great-grandmother.

As for George's siblings, Charlotte and Louis reportedly presented their brother with birthday cards they made themselves.

Among other royal family members, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla also honoured George via their official Twitter account as they shared his birthday post and wrote, "A very Happy Birthday to Prince George!"

The US Weekly insider further also added that Prince George was in an extremely good mood for his birthday celebrations, and said, "It’s really nice for him because there’s no school at the moment. He’s on holiday."

In the meantime, reports have been speculating that Prince Harry during his recent visit to the UK didn't meet his nephew Prince George claimed a royal source according to Express UK.

ALSO READ: Prince George and Princess Charlotte follow in Queen Elizabeth's footsteps as they pick up THIS hobby