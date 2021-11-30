Queen Elizabeth sends ‘warmest wishes’ to New Republic Barbados after being removed as head of state

Queen Elizabeth recently sent her well-wishes to Barbados as they became a new republic and removed the 95-year-old queen as head of state. The newest republic nation officially cut ties with her on Monday in an official ceremony. Barbados President Sandra Mason — who previously served as governor-general — is now head of state. To mark the special day in the history of Barbados, the Queen congratulated Mason and the country with a heartwarming letter on their new status.

According to People magazine, She wrote: "On this significant occasion and your assumption of office as the first president of Barbados, I extend my congratulations to you and all Barbadians. Over the years, our countries have enjoyed a partnership based on common values, shared prosperity, and close collaboration on a wide range of issues, including recent work on climate change. It is also a source of great satisfaction that Barbados remains an active participant within the Commonwealth, and I look forward to the continuation of the friendship between our two countries and peoples."

Concluding her letter, the Queen sent her "warmest wishes," writing, "As you celebrate this momentous day, I send you and all Barbadians my warmest good wishes for your happiness, peace and prosperity in the future. Elizabeth R."

If you weren't aware of the country’s history, the nation first gained independence from Britain in 1966. They announced in September that they would be removing the queen as head of state, and ended nearly 400 years of British rule Monday.

