Queen Elizabeth showering praises upon Prince William, Kate Middleton for being calm during challenging times?

According to a recent report, Queen Elizabeth II is mighty impressed with her grandson Prince William and Kate Middleton for remaining focused and calm even during their most challenging times. Read below for more details.

It was nine years ago when the world witnessed Prince William and Kate Middleton's love story reaching its fruition with a fairytale wedding that will be remembered for years and years! Since that memorable day, the couple has been blessed with three children - Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, who recently turned 2. The family of five is currently stationed at Sandringham country home, Anmer Hall, on quarantine mode, but are in constant touch with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, via video chats.

According to a recent report by US Weekly, Queen Elizabeth is extremely proud of William and Kate. The Queen has been showering praises upon the royal couple numerous times as they are doing a wonderful job. "The wonderful thing about Kate and William is that they remain focused and calm even during their most challenging times. She couldn’t be prouder. She takes pride in being on top of everything but recognizes that it’s time to hand off some responsibility," a source revealed to US Weekly.

After Prince Charles, William will be crowned king and as of now, the Prince of Wales can't do everything by himself and trusts his son and daughter-in-law implicitly. He marvels over the fact that William and Kate have been like a breath of fresh air.

Happy Anniversary, William and Kate!

Meanwhile, in an earlier interview with BBC Breakfast, the couple got candid about how the Royal Family is keeping in constant touch as Kate shared, "It's really hard times particularly over family times like Easter and things like that, and not seeing each other. So, we are making sure we share in on birthday calls and make sure we keep in touch with each other."

