Queen Elizabeth skipping annual tradition on 95th birthday after husband Prince Philip’s death

According to new reports, Queen Elizabeth will be skipping this royal tradition, after Prince Philip’s death and the sad funeral that took place on Saturday.

Queen Elizabeth's 95th birthday this week will be a subdued occasion following the death of her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip. The monarch's milestone birthday won't be celebrated as usual — while the Queen and other family members often mark their birthdays by sharing new portraits with the public, there will not be a photo released this year according to Mirror UK. If you don’t know, this will be Queen Elizabeth's first birthday following the death of her husband, who was buried at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday. He died on April 9 at the age of 99, just two months shy of his 100th birthday.

The Queen is surrounded by her loyal staff and her three dogs (who she has been spotted walking in the Frogmore Gardens over the past week) at Windsor Castle, and family members will likely visit the monarch in the coming days. There is also speculation that Prince Harry, who returned to the U.K. for the first time in over a year from California to attend his grandfather's funeral, will extend his trip until after the Queen's birthday.

Queen Elizabeth's public birthday celebrations will also be different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Trooping the Colour — the festivities held annually in June to mark the Queen's birthday, with the highlight being the royal family gathered on the balcony of Buckingham Palace — was cancelled for the second year in a row. Plans are being explored for a scaled-down celebration likely to take place in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle, like last year, Buckingham Palace announced in March. It remains to be seen if she will be able to be joined by any of her family for a commemoration this June.

