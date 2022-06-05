Queen Elizabeth skips Epsom Derby event after cancelling church service appearance

The Queen has withdrawn from a second Platinum Jubilee celebration. Due to health reasons, the 96-year-old queen will not attend Saturday's Epsom Derby, according to Buckingham Palace. This will be the Queen's third absence from the horse race in Surrey, England, during her extraordinary 70-year reign.

However, The Queen had earlier postponed her presence at Friday's National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral in London, citing "discomfort" after her Trooping the Colour birthday procession on Thursday afternoon. “Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow’s National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral, Her Majesty with great reluctance has concluded not to attend,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement Thursday.

At the time, The Queen was still "looking forward to participating" in a beacon lighting ceremony at Windsor Castle, according to the palace. While the Duchess of Cambridge was not physically present at church on Friday morning, members of the royal family including Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, and Princess Anne attended.

Meanwhile, Until the pandemic, the Queen, who is well-known for her passion for horseracing, had only missed Derby Day twice throughout her reign. She initially went to the famous south London race only four days after her coronation to see her horse, Aureole, come second, which was trained by her father, King George VI. The Queen originally entered three horses in this year's event, but her dreams of having a winner on Derby Day this year were dashed earlier this week when her only runner was removed from a race, as per PEOPLE.

ALSO READ:Queen Elizabeth meets great-granddaughter Lilibet for the first time amid Platinum Jubilee celebrations