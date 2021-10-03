Queen Elizabeth speaks publicly about Prince Philip for first time since his demise; Recalls 'happy memories’

Queen Elizabeth II arrived in Edinburgh on Saturday to inaugurate the Scottish Parliament, accompanied by Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla. Historically, the Queen has always been joined by her late husband, Prince Philip, to inaugurate Scotland's Parliament, and she mentioned the Duke of Edinburgh in her speech, who died in April at the age of 99.

“I have spoken before of my deep and abiding affection for this wonderful country and of the many happy memories Prince Philip and I always held of our time here,” said the Queen in her speech, as reported by the Daily Mail. “It is often said that it is the people that make a place. And there are few places where this is truer than in Scotland. As we have seen in recent times,” she continued, referencing the “difficult circumstances” brought about by the pandemic while highlighting the “countless examples of resilience and goodwill.”

Added the Queen: “Following my grandson’s time as Lord High Commissioner, Prince William has told me many heartening stories that he heard first hand of people and communities across Scotland uniting to protect and care for those who are isolated or vulnerable. The beginning of a new session is a time for renewal and fresh thinking, providing an opportunity to look to the future and our future generations.”

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth wore an alpine green herringbone wool A-line coat by Stewart Parvin and a gold vivid flower patterned dress by Rachel Trevor Morgan for the occasion. Her Majesty donned the Queen Mary diamond thistle brooch as well. However, as per PEOPLE, following Prince Philip's death, the queen made her first solo journey to Balmoral Castle in Scotland in July, where the pair would usually retreat from August until the autumn. In August 2020, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip spent their last vacation together on the property in the Scottish Highlands.

