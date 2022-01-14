Queen Elizabeth strips Prince Andrew of royal patronages amid ongoing sexual abuse lawsuit

Prince Andrew of Britain was stripped of his military ties and royal patronages on Thursday by his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as he continues to battle a New York lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting an underage girl when she was under the control of sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

"With the Queen's approval and agreement, the Duke of York's military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen," Buckingham Palace said in a statement on January 13, as per BBC, via E! News. "The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen." It was also reported that Prince Andrew "will no longer use the term 'His Royal Highness' in any official capacity."

Giuffre filed a lawsuit against the Duke of York in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York in August 2021. According to papers acquired by E! News, she accused Prince Andrew of sexually assaulting her three times, saying he was aware she was being trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, when she was under the age of 18. Following a trial, a jury convicted Maxwell guilty of five of six counts of federal sex trafficking charges in December 2021. In person, she risks a term of up to 65 years in prison.

Maxwell's defenders contended throughout her trial that it was "Epstein who pulled the strings," and she became the target of federal prosecutors when Epstein was discovered dead in his detention cell in August 2019. Meanwhile, Prince Andrew disputed Giuffre's sexual assault charges in a 2019 BBC interview, stating he "doesn't remember meeting" her. Giuffre, who would have been 17 at the time, has previously made the charges in court and in documentaries.

