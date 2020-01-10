Queen Elizabeth summons an emergency meeting to sort out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's shocking decision?

The meeting with Queen Elizabeth will discuss key matters like funding for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as well as their team, which includes security and protection. Read below for more details.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced recently that they are planning to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family, everyone was in a state of utter shock. But no one has been affected more by this controversial decision that Queen Elizabeth, who had also issued a statement post the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Instagram post, which reads as, "Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through."

In recent developments, according to People magazine, the Queen has summoned an emergency meeting to address the ongoing issue. "The Queen, the Prince of Wales, and the Duke of Cambridge have directed their teams to work at pace with governments and the Sussexes’s office to find workable solutions and this is expected to take days, not weeks," a source revealed to People. The atmosphere surrounding the Royal Family is currently moving from shock and a range of emotions to something more constructive. The current situation is complicated and is happening very quickly with the proof being that this discussion will take days and not weeks.

Furthermore, the source also shared that the palaces need to talk openly with the government from here and across the Atlantic as well. People are now trying to work fast through these complicated issues and find a solution that works for Harry and Meghan.

These discussions will include funding for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their team, security and protection and if they will have official residences like Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. The discussion will also be about the roles Harry and Meghan will now play on behalf of the Queen and whether that includes foreign tours. The governments will be consulted on all these key matters.

