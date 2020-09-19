Queen Elizabeth takes away disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein’s royal honour from 2004

Queen Elizabeth has reportedly stripped away Harvey Weinstein’s Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire honour from 2004. Scroll down for details.

Queen Elizabeth is taking away an important honour bestowed upon disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. The 94-year-old royal has taken away the 68-year-old film producer’s Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire honour, or CBE, awarded in 2004, it was confirmed via The Hollywood Reporter on Friday (September 18).

”The Queen has directed that the appointment of Harvey Weinstein to be an Honorary Commander of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, dated 29 January 2004, shall be cancelled and annulled and that his name shall be erased from the Register of the said Order,” a statement in the UK.’s official public record newspaper via The Hollywood Reporter said. The honour is meant for people who have made a “distinguished, innovative contribution to any area."

If you missed it, Harvey was found guilty of rape and sexual assault earlier in 2020, and sentenced to 23 years in prison. And in July, his sexual harassment survivors individually received USD 18,875,000. Back in 2017, the movie producer was accused of nearly 30 years of sexual misconduct, claims which he has continued to deny. In 2018, Weinstein surrendered to authorities in NYC and was charged with rape, a criminal sex act, sex abuse and sexual misconduct for incidents involving two separate women.

A Grand Jury then voted to indict Harvey Weinstein on charges of Rape in the First and Third Degrees, and Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree, where Weinstein pleaded not guilty. He was later released on USD 1 million bail, though his bail was increased to USD 2 million in court in July. His case is set to go to trial in January 2021.

