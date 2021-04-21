Queen Elizabeth thanks fans for sending support after Prince Philip’s passing; Reveals ‘it has been a comfort’

Queen Elizabeth released a new statement on her birthday, which was overshadowed this year by the passing of her 99-year-old husband Prince Philip.

On the occasion of her 95th birthday, Queen Elizabeth released a statement. If you didnt know, the special day has a shadow over it this year as her husband Prince Philip‘s funeral took place just a few days ago. “I have, on the occasion of my 95th birthday today, received many messages of good wishes, which I very much appreciate,” the royal said in a statement. “While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world.”

“My family and I would like to thank you all for the support and kindness shown to us in recent days,” she added. “We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life,” she added.

Queen Elizabeth's 95th birthday was a subdued occasion following the death of her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip. The monarch's milestone birthday wasn’t even be celebrated as usual — while the Queen and other family members often mark their birthdays by sharing new portraits with the public, there will not be a photo released this year according to Mirror UK. If you don’t know, this will be Queen Elizabeth's first birthday following the death of her husband, who was buried at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday. He died on April 9 at the age of 99, just two months shy of his 100th birthday.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry may delay return to the US to be with grandmother Queen Elizabeth on her 95th birthday this week

Share your comment ×