Queen Elizabeth thinks Meghan Markle and Prince Harry damaged the monarchy? Find Out

Queen Elizabeth feels Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal exit ended up damaging the monarchy. Read on to know more.

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to put some distance between them and the royal family the drama around their royal exit has been hogging the headlines every single day. Although after discussing the issue at length, Queen Elizabeth II gave her blessing to the couple, a source has revealed that she can’t wait for the controversies around Megxit to eventually fade away, Vanity Fair reported. According to the report, a source close to the Queen told royal expert Katie Nicholl that Elizabeth does not want to talk about Meghan and Harry’s royal exit.

The insider asserted that the queen believes the ongoing discussion about the royal family is damaging to the monarchy. She also thinks that controversies around Megxit have taken a toll on personal relationships within the family. The source mentioned that the queen is hurt and wants to resolve these issues because they are affecting the monarchy on a personal level. After moving away from the royal family, Meghan and Harry are currently staying in Canada with their son Archie.

Reportedly, the two are also looking at properties in America. When they announced their decision to step down as senior royals, the two asserted that they want to shift to America and become financially Independent. To do that, the two have been considering various business ideas. According to the reports published earlier this month, the queen banned Harry and Meghan from naming their charity “Sussex Royal” because of their royal exit.

Following these reports, last week, Harry and Meghan announced that they would not use the term in their future ventures. According to a report by Daily Mail, back in July, Harry and Meghan had registered their charitable foundation under the name Sussex Royal The Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. While this was before they quit their royal duties, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not allowed to use the name for their foundation anymore. ALSO READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce they will no longer use the word ‘royal’ for their brand

