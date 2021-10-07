Queen Elizabeth trusts Prince William & Kate Middleton to be ‘safe choice’ post Harry & Meghan’s departures?

Queen Elizabeth II is reportedly very confident that her grandaughter-in-law Kate Middleton will do a great job as Queen in the next chapter of the monarchy after Elizabeth’s reign. A palace insider recently spoke to US Weekly and said: “Over time, Kate has proved to Elizabeth that she can be trusted and they’ve developed a great relationship. Elizabeth feels confident that Kate will make a great queen.”

For those unversed with royal history, Kate aka the Duchess of Cambridge, 39, is royal by marriage and joined the royal family when she married Prince William in April 2011. William, 39, is second in the line of succession behind his father, Prince Charles. When the Duke of Cambridge ascends to the throne, his wife will be named the queen consort.

While it took her almost a decade to navigate in the spotlight, the insider also said that Kate has now become a “fearless” public figure and “knows [the protocols] like the back of her hand.” The Duchess has also harvested a close relationship with the current head of state--the queen, 95. “During the early days as a royal, being around Elizabeth made her nervous. She was so desperate to impress,” the insider recalled of Kate.

Speaking about Kate and how she plans on navigating the major responsibility, the insider also said: “She’s always up for a challenge, believes in herself and feels that she has developed the wisdom, courage and strength to be a success. The queen feels confident that they cross all the boxes to rule.”

Lastly, the insider also added that with the passing of Prince Philip and the departures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the family, the queen views the Duchess of Cambridge as “a safe pair of hands.”

