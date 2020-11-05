Queen Elizabeth to vacate throne for Prince Charles on her 95th bday? Royal critics believe ‘she’ll step down’

According to Royal commentators, Queen Elizabeth will reportedly step down as queen on her 95th birthday in April 2021 and vacate the throne for her son Prince Charles. Read ahead to know more.

According to a royal commentator, the Queen could stand down from the monarchy and make Prince Charles King when she reaches the age of 95. Speaking to True Royalty TV, Robert Jobson said: "I still firmly believe when the Queen becomes 95, that she will step down." Newsweek's royal reporter Jack Royston added: "I think she won't want to. But realistically she will get to a point where she has handed over everything to Charles and then how do you look your son in the eye and tell him he is not going to be King?"

The Queen is due to celebrate her 95th birthday in April 2021, suggesting the move may take place in the next six months. For the unversed, Her Majesty Elizabeth II became the Queen of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland in 1952 after the death of her father, King George VI. Her coronation was held at Westminster Abbey on June 2, 1953.

The monarch celebrated 65 years on the throne in February 2017 with her sapphire jubilee. She is now the longest-reigning monarch in British history. At 94 years old, the Queen continues to carry out royal engagements, even during the coronavirus pandemic, as part of her royal duties.

Her Majesty is currently staying at her royal residence, Windsor Castle, where she has taken part in several socially-distanced royal engagements. The Duke of Edinburgh has recently joined her, having spent a great deal of time at his cottage Wood Farm at Sandringham during his retirement. Philip will celebrate his 100th birthday in June 2021.

