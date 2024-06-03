Queen Elizabeth Was Aware ‘Up Until Her Death’ Of Not Involving Meghan Markle And Prince Harry; Royal Experts Say THIS

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have consistently created headlines since they released their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, in which they allegedly made multiple bombshell revelations against the Royal family. Recently, a royal expert, Phil Dampier, revealed that the late Queen Elizabeth was aware 'until her death' of not being photographed alongside Markle and Harry, suggesting she was cautious about the potential for the images to be 'exploited.'

Royal Expert claims Queen Elizabeth was aware of not involving Megan Markle and Prince Harry

A royal expert, Phil Dampier, recently revealed to The Sun that the royal family sees the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as 'not to trust,' alleging they fear that being around Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might lead to appearing in their Netflix shows or other projects they are involved in.

In addition, Dampier also dished the late Queen had allegedly avoided any public photographs with them or their children, Archie and Lilibet, until her death, noting that she was aware that it could be "exploited."

He said, "The big fear that the late Queen had and that the King now has is that when [Harry and Meghan] turn up, they do tend to turn up with a sort of Netflix film crew or a photographer in tow."

The Royal expert added, "You always get the feeling that whatever happens, whatever the discussions are, that it's going to sooner or later end up on a programme or in some sort of podcast."

The expert also claimed that due to the concerns surrounding the couple, the Royal family has supposedly lost trust in the Duke of Sussex, stating, "And that's unfortunately where the trust has gone, and they just don't trust [Harry]."

He continued, "Even if the Queen might have been, you know, struggling with her health, I think she was still sharp as a tack, and she realised that any photograph that was taken of her with Lilibet could have been exploited."

A Royal expert opened up about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's deal with Netflix

A royal expert, Richard Fitzwilliams, recently told The Mirror that since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reported deal with Netflix, they have "hardly done anything." Fitzwilliams told the outlet that their contract with Netflix will end soon, noting, "Since their $100 million contract with Netflix began, they have done hardly anything for it."

He added, "It runs out next year, and Netflix are no longer producing the series of The Crown, as they previously were. They might, therefore, have less interest in the Sussexes."

The royal expert further shared that if the couple loses their deal with Archewell, their charity, having few donors, they might face financial problems, noting, "If they lost this contract, with Archewell, their business and charitable foundation, having so few donors, they might well be in financial trouble."

He continued, "Since their exposes of royal life has made megabucks, but little else has made money, the Royal Family better hope that this unpredictable and ruthlessly ambitious couple stays with Netflix."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been married since 2018. The couple shares two children together, Archie and Lilibet.